PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is getting a “Top Golf” like experience at the golf learning center and academy.

Illinois State Representative and Speaker Pro Tempore, Jehan Gordon-Booth secured a $4 million capital investment to fund the project.

The money will go towards improving the visitor center, new golf simulator technology, upgrades to the driving range, a 9-hole “pitch-n-putt”, as well as a restaurant and bar.

Greg Walker is the director of Golf for Peoria Park District, and he believes the new features will bring in revenue not only for the golf academy but for the community as well.

“We’re looking at putting 10 bays in with a restaurant and a bar. What we’re going to see is more revenue coming into the park district and the community,” said Walker.

Additional details regarding the new golf experience will be released on Aug. 23.