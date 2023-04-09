FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 150 homes were impacted by last week’s tornado in Fulton County, according to a damage report from the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency released Saturday.

According to the report, the storm impacted 152 houses. Of those homes, 21 were destroyed, whereas another 19 sustained major damage. A total of 60 houses had minor damage and another 52 homes were affected in some way by the tornado.

Officials also noted debris removal in Table Grove is almost finished.

Meanwhile, in Bryant, IL, Illinois Route 100 is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday evening as utility crews work along the roadway. Drivers may see more closures next week as IDOT tackles extra cleaning.

Officials also said a significant impact in the cleanup of Bryant happened Sunday, and more volunteer groups can be expected to help remove debris next week.

Those responding to the disaster and impacted residents will not go hungry. The report said Eats on the Street provided breakfast to them, while Canton First Christian Church is providing and serving lunch and dinner Sunday.

Homeowners impacted by the tornado who are in need of cleaning supplies can find them at the Bryant Village Hall.

Additionally, the Fulton County Command Trailer is at Bryant Village Hall and will be used for village hall purposes and to aid supply distribution.

As a reminder, the water conservation and boil orders are both still in effect.

The report noted IEMA staff are meeting next week to discuss disaster recovery.

Those who would like to help support those impacted by the tornado can do so by sending gift cards and monetary donations to the Canton Salvation Army website.