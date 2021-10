PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Central Illinois until 9 pm. Severe storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Key Takeaways:

Storms could have damaging hail and winds. Some could even produce tornadoes.

Greatest threat in our local area runs through 7 pm.

