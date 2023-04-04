Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the western part of Central Illinois through 10 pm Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms capable of strong, long tracked tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are expected across Central Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation.

Your Local Weather Authority is designating Tuesday, April 4th a Severe Weather Alert Day for severe storms capable of destructive winds, tornadoes and large hail. Storms across the area will not be as widespread as Friday. A second round of storms is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Key Takeaways

Two windows for severe weather 5 pm to 9 pm Tuesday 4 am to 11 am Wednesday

All hazards are possible with both rounds Strong tornadoes are possible with the first round

Storms Tuesday afternoon will not be as widespread as Friday’s severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas west of the Illinois River within a level 4 risk area (Moderate Risk). This area will stand the best chance of seeing isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms capable of all hazards Tuesday afternoon. Once again, flooding is not expected to be a big issue due to fast storm motions, but where severe storms occur very heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible.