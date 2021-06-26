WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch Until 7 PM for areas East of the Illinois River

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tornado Watch is in effect for the areas highlighted in yellow in the counties east of the Illinois River.

Key Takeaways

Primary Threats

Damaging winds

Tornadoes

Heavy Rain

Hail

Flash Flooding

What To Expect

Storms have already fired along I-55 and have already had rotating thunderstorms and a few tornado warnings that have been EXPIRED have already been posted. Storms will continue to form later on today and have parameters that could make for tornado formation in some storms. Those storms should form later this afternoon from 3-6pm.

The National Weather Service has put parts of the area on a level 2 on the severe weather threat level, A Slight Risk. Tornadoes, Flash Flooding, Strong Winds, and Hail are all possible with severe storms.

Severe Threat should die down near 8 PM on Saturday night.