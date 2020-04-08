Breaking News
Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Warehouse engulfed in flames in Unsicker Farms fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a late-night fire Tuesday at the 6700 block of Plank Road.

Limestone Fire Chief Larry Gilmore confirmed the fire engulfed Unsicker Farms. The fire engulfed the whole warehouse resulting in a total loss including tractors and farm implements around 11:54 p.m. The Limestone Fire Department was first on the scene followed by nine other departments including West Peoria, Peoria Heights, and Bartonville.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated to cost at least a $1,000,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News