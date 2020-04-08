Warehouse engulfed in flames in Unsicker Farms fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a late-night fire Tuesday at the 6700 block of Plank Road.

Limestone Fire Chief Larry Gilmore confirmed the fire engulfed Unsicker Farms. The fire engulfed the whole warehouse resulting in a total loss including tractors and farm implements around 11:54 p.m. The Limestone Fire Department was first on the scene followed by nine other departments including West Peoria, Peoria Heights, and Bartonville.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated to cost at least a $1,000,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected