‘Totes for Ta-Ta’s’ encourages shopping for a good cause

PEKIN, Ill. — As breast cancer awareness month continues, people on Sunday looking for retail therapy could shop, while supporting a cause.

Moms, daughters, sisters, friends, and supporters came together for the sixth annual ‘Totes for Ta-Ta’s‘ event.

With hundreds of purses, a silent auction, and boutique items, it was an easy way to spend money for a good cause.

The event benefits the Illinois CancerCare Breast Cancer Research Fund.

“It’s fun to just grab your girlfriends, your mom, come have a glass of wine, bid on some purses, and it all goes to a good cause,” said Staci McCormack, the event coordinator.

McCormack hopes the event will raise around $20,000.