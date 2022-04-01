WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Touch of Grey Café celebrates a busy reopening day on Friday, April 1, after being closed for 6 weeks following a fire.

The fire happened in late February and was caused by rags catching fire in the kitchen. Due to heavy smoke damage to the floors and walls, the café had to close down.

Jason Miles, the owner, said the person who put out the fire was the donut delivery guy. He said he’s grateful to everyone who made reopening possible.

“Luckily, I was able to continue to pay all the employees through our closing, and they all stuck with me and helped make it possible to be back open again,” Miles said. “We just appreciate the West Peoria Fire Department and the job that they did, and the City of West Peoria for all the help they’ve given us too.”

Miles said he’s excited to host more live music this spring and summer, seeing everyone out enjoying their food and drinks.

For opening hours and more information, visit Touch of Grey’s Facebook.