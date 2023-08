Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The Redeemed Christian Church of God is holding its annual Touch Of Love event to help children gather school supplies for the upcoming school year. It takes place at 118 Glen Oak Street in East Peoria from 9:30 am to 2 pm on Aug. 5.

We sit down with Pastor Robinson Imafidon and Pastor Tayo Imafidon to learn more about the event.