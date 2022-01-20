Toulon city councilman arrested for possession of child pornography

TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Toulon City Councilman Jason R. Musselman has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Mussleman, 34, represents Ward 2 in Toulon, according to the city website, and was sworn in May 13, 2019 according to public record. He was under investigation for months regarding the possession, according to a press release.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, he was arrested before being taken to the Stark County Jail. His first court appearance is set for Friday, Jan. 21 at the Stark County Courthouse.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at 309-693-5015.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip line here.