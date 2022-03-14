LOCATION, Ill. (WMBD) — Jason R. Musselman, 34, has officially stepped down from the Toulon City Council Monday after being issued federal charges of sexual exploitation of minors and production of child pornography.

Toulon Mayor Larry Hollis confirmed the news of Musselman’s resignation. Musselman represented Ward 2 and was sworn in on May 13, 2019.

Hollis is working to appoint someone to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat.

Mussleman appeared in a federal court on March 11 after being arrested that same day.

A probable cause affidavit showed Musselman could spend up to 30 years in federal prison for nine counts of possessing child porn. According to court documents, he produced sexually explicit photos and videos of minors between April 2010 and March 2013.

Documents revealed investigators identified eight adults pictured as minors in those images. All of those adults said Musselman invited 13 of them to use a tanning bed at his home in Toulon when they were minors. They were unaware he was recording or photographing them when they used his tanning bed.

Musselman was arrested on Jan. 19 on the charges following a search warrant executed at his home, but posted a $25,000 bond on Jan. 21.

If convicted, Mussleman could face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a lifetime of supervised release.