Tournament season at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on hold

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With leagues and tournaments from the professional to high school levels canceled, the sports world has been quiet.

Many athletes are looking forward to getting back in action, but when that will happen is still unknown. As summer approaches, travel baseball and softball are on hold.

At Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, tournaments usually start in April. As Gov. Pritzker’s stay at home order is extended through May, more tournaments are being canceled or postponed.

Director of Tournament Operations Joe Bolen says athletes are ready to be back on the diamond.

“They’re all looking to get outside. They all want to play ball. They all want to do what they’ve been working so hard all winter long to try to get out here and have time with the team that they were supposed to be playing with,” said Bolen.

Bolen says safety is a top priority, but many factor will determine how this season will go.

“With everything going on right now and everything so affected, you’re just worried about everybody’s well being, making sure everybody’s taking care of themselves, so when we are released to come back to play, we’re ready to go,” said Bolen.

Athletes and parents from across the region come to Peoria for tournaments at the Lousiville Slugger Sports Complex. Bolen says not being able to have tournaments is also affecting local hotels and restaurants.