UPDATE (2:52 p.m.)– The road has been closed for the next several hours as part of the investigation.

TOWANDA, Ill. (WMBD)– A crash on Friday involving a car and a bicycle has left one dead.

According to a McLean County Sheriff press release, deputies were informed of a crash near 1900 East and Candle Ridge Road near Towanda around 12:40 p.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s condition is unknown.

McLean County Sheriff’s Office and McLean County Cororner’s Office are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.