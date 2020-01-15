Towing companies can now increase their towing fees

PEORIA, Ill.– After almost a decade, area tow companies are able to increase fees.

City Council Tuesday voted to allow local companies to increase their fees. Various companies made complaints about fees staying stagnant from 2011.

The standard fee is $155. Now companies are authorized to raise the tow fee $5 a year, but it can exceed a total of $175.

Now, the towing code is now reflective of and in compliance with current state law. Tow company storage fees and location fees are also subject to increase.

