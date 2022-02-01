Towing company and law enforcement have tips to navigate snow during storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About a foot of snow: that is what Central Illinois is expected to see in the next few days.

Local organizations hope people take this time to stay off the roads. But what if people cannot, and happen to get into an accident?

“I would definitely say call the police first, then a tow truck company second,” said Donnie Stanton, owner of Mr. Towit’s Wrecking Service.

People may even see longer wait times by both tow truck companies and law enforcement. Stanton said, “I’m going to guess, with that type of snowfall, maybe 4 to 5 hours.”

Stanton said those who are waiting for a tow truck in under an hour should wait in their car, but for wait times above that, Stanton suggests having somebody pick them up to get out of harm’s way.

Those who are driving and see a tow truck or law enforcement on the side of the road need to follow Scott’s law. A law that requires drivers to move over a lane to avoid hitting emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

Stanton said, “One out of every six days, there’s a tow truck driver killed. It’s more than police and fireman combined. We just ask that people give us room. That’s the scariest thing about this whole storm, that’s my biggest concern right now.”

Also, make sure to have specific items in the car to keep the passengers safe if they need a tow or their car slides off the side of the road.

Chief of East Peoria Police, Rich Brodrick, said, “During the winter, you should have a blanket in there, you should have a small type of shovel. Sand to provide the extra weight, but it also provides good traction, so if you did get stuck and you’re able to get your car moving a little, you can get some sand under the tires and provide yourself extra traction.”

But most importantly, local law enforcement said to drive safely.

“I want people to understand that it’s not just their life when they’re out there on the road, they’re affecting other people’s lives. Their driving and decision-making make a big difference,” said Brodrick.