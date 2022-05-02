ALPHA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Alpha community is coming together to turn the town blue to honor the sacrifice of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas (Nick) D. Weist.

32-year-old Weist was killed Friday, April 29, after trying to set up spike strips in Henry County when he was hit by a vehicle. Daylon Richardson, 22, was charged with his death.

Now, the community is remembering the fallen deputy.

“That was our best way of showing how this village appreciates the sacrifice that this family and this man made for us,” said Town of Alpha Mayor and Police Administrator Dean Kernan.

Placing more than 150 blue ribbons on trees, light posts, and street signs, many people gathered at the Gazebo in Alpha to share their gratitude for Deputy Weist.

“He would come out to community events and hand out, you know, footballs and things to the kids to kind of put the happy face on police work,” said Darla Krejce, a Knox County board member.

Just a few miles from where the ribbons were placed, Deputy Weist was killed by Richardson, who investigators said was fleeing from a Circle K in Galesburg on April 29.

Kernan said, “I don’t think communities understand just how much officers go through, and we don’t see this everyday kind of exposure to crime because they’re that blue line that keeps people safe.”

But creating a tribute like this one lets the community remember him and his sacrifice.

“These officers are here to serve the community and that’s where their heart is, and Deputy Weist gave his ultimate sacrifice, gave his life for the safety of this community,” said Krejce.

Deputy Weist left behind his wife, Jessica Weist, and his two children, 12-year-old Ava, and 9-year-old Emery