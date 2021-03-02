Town of Normal approves $138.2 budget for fiscal year 2021

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Town leaders in Normal overwhelmingly voted ‘yes’ Monday night on the town’s fiscal year 2021 budget.

Normal Town Council and administrators plan to spend $138.2 this upcoming year, with a significant portion being spent on roadwork.

By a six to one vote, the council approved the budget and is projected to spend $711 million over the next five years.

Normal’s Finance Director Andrew Huhn said they took a conservative approach when planning the budget to account for loss of revenue in retail, travel and other industries hit hard by the pandemic.

“We don’t see hotels/motels coming back really quickly, [but] retail seems to be coming back pretty quickly [and] restaurants and bars have adapted really well,” Huhn said.

The now-approved budget also allocates nearly a 50% increase in funding for roadwork throughout the town between state fuel tax funds and local fuel tax funds. Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said she wants to dispel any rumors that the town isn’t spending or doing enough to fix the roads.

“We’re spending more on roads than last year,” Lorenz said. “We already authorized $1.7 million already for the spring season on roads, [and] we did half a million on sidewalks. I think that’s the largest investments in sidewalks in awhile.”

Town officials also hope for continued economic development thanks to Rivian, with many retailers expressing interest in opening. To do this, the town is setting aside $4 million in the budget to prepare for extended water main lines if businesses choose to set up shop near the plant.

Both Councilmember Lorenz and Councilmember Kevin McCarthy said this is a forward-thinking approach and McCarthy said nothing has been approved for development with water lines yet in the area.

“The water main will not get built unless there’s projects out there for the water main to serve,” McCarthy said.

In the approved budget, council members also refinanced town debt payments which they said will save Normal taxpayers at least $350,000.

Councilman Stan Nord was the loan councilmember to vote “no” on the budget. Nord said on Monday night’s council live stream he didn’t agree with the debt refinancing or for setting aside the $4 million for water main work out by the Rivian plant.