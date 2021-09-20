Town of Normal approves Love’s location

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new truck stop is officially on its way to the Town of Normal, following Monday’s council meeting.

Monday night, the council unanimously approved to rezone 30 acres of agricultural land for general business in order for construction to be approved on a new Love’s Truck Stop at the intersection of North Main Street and Interstate 55.

Council then approved after several minutes of discussion the preliminary site plans for the travel center. Those plans include the Love’s convenience store, a Bojangle’s Chicken restaurant, and a 24-hour Speedco Truck service and tire station.

Scott Preston voted yes on all motions and said Love’s locating in Normal is something the town loves economically.

“I am glad that Love’s recognizes the value of what we have to offer here in Normal and that specific location. We are very excited because they will be a high-traffic, high revenue-generating opportunity for people on all three interstates that will come into the area,” Preston said.

Love’s will also be allowed to build a higher than town permitted sign of 75 feet to attract customers from all interstates and directions.

A Love’s representative told the council Monday night that he plans to work with neighbors who live nearby that are concerned about possible noisiness and trash blowing onto their property.