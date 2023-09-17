NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — The community of Normal came together Sunday morning to celebrate 125 years of Fell Park.

Jesse Fell was one of Normal’s founders and was known to be a big advocate for green space and the environment.

Doug Damery with Normal Parks and Recreation wants more people to have the same outlook on parks that Jesse fell had.

“The vision Jesse fell had for parks and space in normal and the value it provides to a community, quality of life, that kind of thing and like obviously we like to celebrate that in parks and recreation,” said Damery.

He went on to say the neighborhood held a “Fell Fest” back in 2008 and wanted to hold another celebration for the 125th anniversary of the park.