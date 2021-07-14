Town of Normal conducting road assessment through July 21

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with the Town of Normal are working to lengthen the life of streets in town by conducting road assessments throughout the next week.

Through a contract with engineering consultant “Applied Research Associates Inc.” (ARA), high-tech multi-functioning vehicles will drive the streets of Normal, capturing images and using lasers to measure the change in the road’s surfaces.

Ryan Otto, Director of Public Works for the Town of Normal, said the data will help in prioritizing and managing street repairs while keeping repair costs low.

“The data we’re gonna get from this will allow us to most cost-effectively maintain our streets, either with pavement preservation, road resurfacing, or reconstruction, so there’s a lot of different ways we can use the data to make our dollar stretch and make the streets last longer,” said Otto.

The assessment began July 14 and will go through July 21, weather permitting.