UPDATE: Phone lines working after Town of Normal investigates issues with incoming external calls

UPDATE: Officials with the Town of Normal said all phones are operational following some technical issues Friday afternoon.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents trying to contact the Town of Normal may be experiencing some technical issues Friday.

Officials with the Town of Normal said they are looking into ongoing issues with incoming external calls.

At this time, officials have not revealed what the source of the disconnection is, nor have they released a timeline detailing when the problem should be fixed.

Residents have been asked to be patient as officials work to fix the issue.