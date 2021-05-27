Town of Normal opening Fairview Aquatic Center Saturday, no reservations required this summer

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer is just around the corner, and both the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal are prepping pools for reopening.

In Normal, the parks and recreation department will open the Fairview Aquatic Center Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. for the first time since 2019.

With Illinois into the Bridge phase of Restore Illinois, Normal Parks & Rec Director Doug Damery said there’s no longer a need for reservations.

Damery said operations at the pools will look as normal as possible this summer.

“We decided to go with a capacity limit of 500 and that’s about a 33% capacity of the facility here. We just feel like we provide a safer and more comfortable environment for everyone,” he said.

Damery said no masks are required at the pools for vaccinated persons, but won’t be asking for people’s cards at the gates.

“We’ve eliminated field trips, we’re not taking groups that we normally take and day camps; those sorts of groups. So, we do believe that we’ll be able to accommodate most of our season pass holders and daily admissions on a regular basis,” Damery said.

The Anderson Pool will open for the season Saturday, June 5.