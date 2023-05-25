NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to the Memorial Day holiday, only household waste and recycling will be collected Monday in Normal.

All other waste collection services (bulk waste, landscape waste and brush) that usually occur Monday will be collected the following week as weather and schedules permit, the town announced Thursday.

Routes for waste collection that occur on Tuesday through Friday will run as usual.

As always, residents should make sure any items for collection are placed at the curb no later

than 6 a.m. on the day of collection (only regular garbage and recycling will be collected on

Memorial Day).

Town of Normal offices, including our Electronics Recycling Center, will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

Additional details about waste collection are available at www.normalil.gov or by calling (309) 454-9571.