Town of Normal Planning Commission move forward with Loves Truck Stop plans

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Town of Normal Planning Commission has approved the rezoning of 30 acres of farmland.

The site off of Interstate 55 and North Main Street will be used as a commercial site for a Loves Truck Stop and RV park.

The site would also house a Bojangles fast food restaurant, a tire repair area, a fueling station, and a dog park.

Planning commissioners were not in favor of an exception that would allow Loves developers to build a 200-foot sign, which would not be in compliance with the town code that limits signage to 75 feet.

Town Planner Mercy Davison said the truck stop will benefit the town.

“It’s a really great development, I think it’ll be very popular, they’re providing a lot of amenities on the site which I think travelers would really appreciate, whether it’s the dog parks, the trail, the detention basin which’ll basically be a pond, so it’ll be a really nice site for folks,” said Davison.

The plans will now move to the town council to be voted on during their Sep. 20 council meeting.