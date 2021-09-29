Town of Normal removes painted poster of Jelani Day, looks to find alternative home for the tribute piece

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Town of Normal is looking to find a more permanent home for a painting of Jelani Day, that was posted next to the Uptown Normal mural.

The painted poster was put up on the side of 104 E. Beaufort St within the past few days by an artist that wishes to remain anonymous.

The Town of Normal has since removed the painted poster and put it in storage, as they plan to give it to Illinois State University in hopes of finding it a permanent home.

“We’ve taken it down and preserved it as respectfully as we can, with the intention of getting it to Illinois State University, if they were to have a memorial or someplace on campus where people can visit and pay tribute,” said Cathy Oloffson, Director of Communications & Community Relations for the town.

She said the painted poster was not approved by the town, but they understand it is important to the community.

“It was posted without any prior authorization, and it does violate code, again we recognize that this is an expression of grief over a very tragic situation,” said Oloffson.

ISU student Gavin Cunningham understands the painted poster was a violation of the town code, but said the town could have made an exception.

“The town’s aware of how much this mural that was painted meant, on the sign they even talk about how this is a time of grieving, processing for the town and for this community, the town very much could have just left it up,” said Cunningham.

Eric Jome, Director of Media Relations for ISU, said they will work with the Town of Normal to take possession of the painted poster and are working on a future vigil or memorial for Jelani Day on campus.