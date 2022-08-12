NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal is requesting extra funds for its underpass project.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the town will ask the US Department of Transportation for an additional $3.16 million, bringing the federal contribution to a little over $16 Million. The entire project is an estimated $24 million.

Normal Public Works and Engineering Director Ryan Otto said the final design plans are still in the works.

“We don’t have the final design done yet. So we know inflation will be a factor as we move the project towards what we consider 90 percent design plans. We hope to have those done here in the next couple of months,” Otto said.

According to Otto, the funds will help with budget flexibility. The council hopes to have design plans completed by January 2023 and complete the project by December 2024.