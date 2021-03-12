Town of Normal to review traffic sign guidelines after a mother’s plea

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Policy changes involving traffic signage could be coming to Normal after a mother advocated for her son’s safety.

Normal resident Mandy Nicolaides said her five-year-old son Eldon has unilateral hearing loss- a condition that causes him to be profoundly deaf in his right ear.

“It does impact when vehicles are driving or loud trucks, wind can even impact that,” Nicolaides said.

For Eldon’s safety, Nicolaides said she reached out to Normal’s Public Works Department for a sign in her neighborhood that will caution drivers that a deaf child was near. She said her first attempt was in June of 2020.

“They told me they would send somebody out to kind of look at where that could be placed and that just didn’t happen. It could just be COVID-related reasons,” she said.

When she reached out again this week, she said a town employee gave a much different answer.

“He just let me know that if they had to do it for one child, they’d have to do it for everybody else, and then what about a blind child, when does it end,” she said.

The response from the public works employee left Nicolaides surprised.

“After I hung up, and it sat there and marinated I was like, ‘Did he really just say that?'” she said.

Friday, March 12, Nicolaides was apologized to about the comments. The town’s communications director said they use U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines for signage, but they will now look to adjust.

“This conversation helped us identify that we need to review our policy and create criteria, so we can address these sort of requests,” said Cathy Oloffson, Town of Normal Communications Director.

Oloffson also explained that Normal had not received many requests for these types of signs in the past.

Nicolaides says she hopes her situation serves as a teaching moment.

“We have to stop and think not everybody is the same, other people need things,” she said.

Nicolaides explained if a sign makes even one driver slow down or be more cautious, it will better for her son’s safety.