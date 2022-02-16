CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Your Excuse is Invalid is kicking its mission into high gear.

The local nonprofit works to bring joy to the youth and adults going through traumatic and or chronic health conditions such as spinal cord injuries, amputations, and cancer.

One of the ways they carry out this initiative is through Bre’s Sunshine Boxes.

“We do boxes that are anywhere from $60-$75 worth of stuff,” Ashley Green, the nonprofit’s founder, said. “It usually includes toys, a game, a lot of time we do adaptive shoes, clothing, different journals, and different art sets.”

Green said they send these boxes to people throughout the community in the hopes of taking their minds off of whatever trauma they may be going through and hopefully bring some sunshine into their day.

She said the nonprofit is now holding a toy drive to help them in this initiative and get the community involved.

“We want to get families, you know, take your kids and buy a couple of toys and let them pick out for a kid, throw them in,” Green said. ” It doesn’t have to be anything huge and know that that’s going to somebody in the community who just needs a pick me up.”

She said other ways of donating could be monetary donations to the organization and specify that the donation is for sunshine boxes. Other ways include gift card donations to buy supplies for the sunshine boxes or buying an item off of the organization’s Amazon Wishlist.

LeFleur Floral Design & Events in Washington is one of the participating businesses in the toy drive. Amy Morgan, Le Fleur’s owner, said she felt touched by Green’s story and mission years ago and felt the need to step up and help.

“We’re doing the toy drive which is great because a lot of the people that I know that have really sick kids have actually received a sunshine box and knowing the impact that that has made in their own personal families in the time that they need it most,” Morgan said.

Drop-off locations include:

Rock Valley Physical Therapy & LeFleur Floral Design & Events (Washington)

Four30 Scones & BRelentless Training (Morton )

Mackinaw IGA (Mackinaw )

The Mattress Doctor (Pekin )

The Dapper Dog Grooming Salon (Tremont)

ARDOR Breads & Provisions & Running Central (Peoria)

The toy drive ends March 5.