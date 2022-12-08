CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A national initiative is spreading throughout Central Illinois to make sure kids will have a Merry Christmas.

Toys for Tots is heading to Canton in hopes of getting presents for kids this holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 8 p.m., people can head over to Moore’s Pub on Elm Street in Canton to help support the cause. The event will also have live music from multiple bands.

Ryan Hough, a resident of Canton, said back in September, he asked the owner of Moore’s if he could host a few bands, and after realizing the show was a hit, he decided to do the same thing in December, but for Toys for Tots.

Hough said the goal is to receive 500 toys for Mason and Fulton County. In addition, Hough wants to collect non-perishable food items for the Fulton County Mobile Food Pantry.

“I grew up in rough times, so I know how it can be. You can have a good year, you can have a bad year, so every bit helps,” said Hough.

There are also donation boxes at Rock Valley Physical Therapy, Skateland, and the Canton Walgreens.