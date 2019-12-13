Toys for Tots program biggest yet for Peoria business

PEORIA, Ill — Walter’s brothers Harley Davidson in Peoria has the biggest year ever for toys for tots.

Walter’s brothers Harley Davidson in Peoria says it collected 1,500 toys this year.

U.S. Marines helped out, loading the toys into a truck. The store’s marketing director says it’s great to see Central Illinois give back.

“My family’s very blessed, they all got toys under the tree, but it’s one of our traditions for all of our children and grandchildren to bring their toys in and donate something as well, so yeah it’s a great feeling, and it’s a great thing to do for the local community to help kids in need,” said Stann Wiebler, marketing director of Walter’s Brothers Harley Davidson.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collected more than 20,000 toys in 31 years.