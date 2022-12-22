PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce is making sure every family has a Merry Christmas this holiday season.

Thursday night, the chamber hosted its 12th annual Heart of Christmas Toy Giveaway at its Peoria office in downtown.

Around 60 families or 200 children received bags of gifts, free of charge, purchased by Chamber volunteers and members.

Janis Ivory, project manager at the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce said despite the snow and cold, this event was too important to cancel. Instead of the original plan to hold it at the Carver Center, organizers shifted to their downtown office.

“It’s a toy giveaway but it’s more than that; it’s an opportunity for families to come together, have some refreshments, entertainment. They do get toys and we do have a lot of educational toys because we’re big on that, they can select a book,” Ivory said.

Families who weren’t able to make it out Thursday night will have their bags of gifts delivered to them.

Ivory said the event would not be possible without volunteers.