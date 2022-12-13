Toyz N Da Neighborhood is kicking off in the Peoria Community. The YANI Collective, Product of Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Councilman Andre W. Allen will be hosting the Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday, December 17th at two locations: the Annie Jo Community Learning Center (2727 W. Krause Ave, 61605) and at ART, Inc (919 NE Jefferson Ave, 61603). The events will run from noon until 5:00 P.M.



Check out our interview with Greg Wilson to learn more about the efforts to help give back to the community, as well as what you can expect at the event. They are still looking for volunteers.



You can contact Greg Wilson at (513) 778-4409 or email theyanicollective@gmail.com for more information on how to donate.



