Track Inn and Bananas will not face citations after ordinance change

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Chillicothe City Council has dropped citations for Track Inn and Bananas for violating the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions.

During Mondays Council meeting, The council voted to drop the citations after voting to change the city ordinance. Chillicothe police now no longer have the ability to ticket businesses breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Chillicothe originally passed the ordinance to enforce COVID-19 restrictions back in April, but Mayor Donald Z. White said they did not expect the restrictions to last this long, and warns that business should remain cautious.

“I am not saying you should open your doors just because the police will not be giving out citations for the ordinance,” White said. “It is important to weigh the risks and rewards of any action that we might take that might cause more restaurants and bars to close down.”

Mayor White said the change has benefits and risks. Benefits include opening up restaurants and being able to collect more sales taxes. Risks include the city possibly having to pay back a grant they received, and they could be disqualified from other grants that require them to be following state COVID-19 regulations.