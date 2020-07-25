Track Inn has its official grand re-opening

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – New buildings for an old fashioned diner.

Track Inn Restaurant in Chillicothe officially had its grand reopening under new management Friday afternoon. The new owners, Kevin and Linda Callahan, cut the ribbon and signified a new chapter for the diner.

“It’s been a longtime coming and a lot of work,” Linda Callahan said. “But, with just the show of support that we’ve had here from the community, it’s been wonderful.”

Track Inn has been in the Chillicothe community since the late 1970s and had two previous owners. Linda and Kevin Callahan said they purchased the restaurant back in May after the state’s extended stay-at-home order forced the previous owner, Dianne Thrall, to sell. The Callahans said the welcome has been nothing but warm.

“We’ve had such huge great responses from everything,” Linda said.

The Callahans said they’ve had to remodel the diner with new paint, floors, and counter tops but they still wanted to keep the essence of the building the same.

“Same staff and same recipes so we kept the good stuff,” Kevin Callahan said. “That’s the a big plus.”

Many customers who’ve spent years coming to the restaurant said they couldn’t imagine it closing for good.

“We gotta have the Track Inn,” Dianne Colwell said.

“It’s been a staple in our community for at least 50 years and I’m glad it’s back in the track,” Gary Fyke said.

“I would have not missed this grand opening for anything in the world,” Robert Barbier said.

Despite being in the area of COVID-19, The Callahans said they just couldn’t let the place close.

“It’s kind of like a second home to a lot of the folks that have been working here for ten plus years and it is a home to a lot of us,” Linda Callahan said. “We ant everyone to be comfortable and have a good time.”

They said the staff has been sanitizing the tables and counter after every use to ensure the safety of everyone who enters.

