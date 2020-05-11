Track Inn to open under new ownership

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular diner in Chillicothe will be back in business under new ownership.

Di’s Track Inn closed last month after more than 40 years in business, after the owner said the diner couldn’t survive the extended stay-at-home order. So she put the diner up for sale.

This past Friday on Facebook, the restaurant announced it would be re-opening soon under the ownership of Chillicothe couple. The new owners say the menu will stay the same and hope to bring back some of the original staff who were laid off.

There’s no date when it will open, but the owners say it will re-open as soon as the restrictions on restaurants are lifted.