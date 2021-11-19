TRAFFIC ALERT: T-bone crash closes Main Street from Monroe to Jefferson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed Main Street in Peoria from NE Monroe to NE Jefferson Street Friday afternoon.

Peoria Fire Captain Bob Lundholm said firefighters were called to the scene of the crash at 2:30 p.m. Friday. He confirmed the crash was a T-bone.

Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the drivers left their vehicle after the crash and collapsed a few feet away from the scene. He has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roth said the other occupants of the vehicle and the other driver suffered minor injuries and were also taken to a local hospital.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.