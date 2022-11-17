PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public transit in the Peoria area will observe Thanksgiving next week, which involves a pause of service on the holiday itself. Here’s what you need to know.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, buses will run as usual, and the Transit Center Customer Service will operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The last CityLink route will depart from the Transit Center at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

CityLink, CityLift, and CountyLink services will not be provided on Thursday, Nov. 24. Full fixed route bus service will resume as scheduled on Nov. 25.

The CityLink Administrative offices, located at 2105 NE Jefferson, will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 and will re-open for business on Monday, Nov. 28.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will both run regular service with stops at the CityLink Transit Center on Thursday, Nov. 24; however, the lobby of the Transit Center will be closed and there will not be access available to the facilities.

For more information, call CityLink at (309) 676-4040 or visit their website.