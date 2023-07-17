UPDATE (7:08 p.m.) — According to the latest update from Bloomington police at 6:48 p.m., the incident has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 400-800 block of East Empire Street.

According to a police update, officers are responding to an emergency call in the area, and encourage everyone to avoid the area at this time.

It is unknown what the incident is at this time.

Bloomington police are expected to let the public know when it is safe to return to the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.