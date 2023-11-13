UPDATE (12:09 p.m.) — According to Bloomington police, the roadways have been cleared after three crashes near Washington Street and Veterans Parkway on Monday.

Traffic lights are still not functioning properly, and stop signs have been set up at the intersection. Traffic delays are expected.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until traffic lights have been repaired.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has closed lanes in the area of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway after several two-vehicle crashes on Monday.

According to police, three crashes occurred in the area with the first at 9:49 a.m., the second at 10:02 a.m. and the third at 10:08 a.m.

No information on injuries was available at this time.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Washington is currently shut down for safety reasons. Traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes of Veterans may also be affected.

Power is currently out in the area and the traffic safety lights are currently not working. Public works is working to restore the lights. It’s unknown how long it will take to repair.

This story will be updated when more information is available.