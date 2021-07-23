TRAFFIC ALERT: Bloomington road to be temporarily closed for tree removal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington announced a planned road closure Friday.

According to a press release, part of E. Oakland Avenue from Woodland Avenue to Vale Street will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The road will be closed due to tree removal on E. Oakland Avenue. The roads will be reopened as soon as the work is completed.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Phil Allyn, City of Bloomington Public Works Traffic Engineer, at 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.