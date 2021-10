UPDATE: State Police confirm the bridge was reopened at 7:00 Wednesday morning.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The McNaughton Bridge in Pekin has been completely closed off.

Communications with Tazewell County confirmed the road between 2nd Street and Route 24 are closed due to an “emergency situation”.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.