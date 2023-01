PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday.

According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.

The closure will be due to construction on the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute.

All entrances to the OSF St. Francis campus will be accessible.