UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday.

One person received minor injuries.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic near Forrest Hill Avenue and Dries Lane after a crash Friday.

Peoria police, fire and AMT have all responded to the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.