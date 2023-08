UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — All lanes of traffic have reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle crash blocked traffic near Gale and Forrest Hill Avenues Thursday.

A WMBD crew on the scene saw both drivers taken to the hospital.

Peoria Police, Fire and Advanced Medical Transport were all at the scene.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.