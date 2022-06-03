NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday.

Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries.

Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed as the scene is active and being investigated. Traffic is being diverted to exit 154.

According to a Twitter post by the Normal Fire Department, the crash took place south of Shirley in a construction zone. Multiple vehicles are involved and there is entrapment.

The details of the crash are currently unknown, but the fire protection district stated that there were injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.