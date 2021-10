EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Traffic has been backed up on I-74 across the Murray Baker Bridge after a crash Friday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the backup is caused by an accident on the East Peoria side.

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.