BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.

Three people were taken to the hospital, according to Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash. Police have blocked off Hershey Road near Pheasant Lanes and Empire Street near Eastland Mall.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.