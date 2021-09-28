UPDATE: Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash at intersection of Glen Oak and Spalding

(UPDATE — 5:30 p.m.) — Peoria Police Cpt. Scott Cook confirmed one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of NE Glen Oak Avenue and Spalding Avenue Tuesday.

Cook said two vehicles were involved in the crash. He said one of the drivers was ejected from the vehicle and pinned by a car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police will be blocking off the intersection for at least a couple more hours, Cook said.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed the intersection of NE Glen Oak Avenue and Spalding Avenue Tuesday.

City of Peoria Spokesperson Tracy Sandall said drivers should avoid the area and find alternative routes of transportation.

Sandall said the intersection will be closed for “some time,” but she did not specify how long the closure would last.

Peoria police confirmed the crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Multiple investigators are at the scene of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.