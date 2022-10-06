PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All roads have reopened after traffic crash shut down the intersection of Broadway Street and W Nebraska Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which was an unmarked Peoria Police Department vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle did not see the PPD vehicle while driving up the hill and crashed into it just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

No arrest has been made and there is no information about the extent of the damage done to the PPD car.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.