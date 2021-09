UPDATE (4:27 p.m.) — Both lanes are now open.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash has closed the northbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue, officials confirmed Thursday.

Peoria Emergency Communications Center Spokesperson Tisha Alexander said drivers should avoid the area if possible.

No other details on the crash have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.